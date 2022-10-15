Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 50,956 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,956 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $49,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,134,000 after acquiring an additional 47,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,230,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,419,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGR opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.16. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

