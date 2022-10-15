Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,741 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $51,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,606,000 after purchasing an additional 45,382 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,876,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 28,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total transaction of $10,018,122.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,406,797.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 28,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total value of $10,018,122.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,406,797.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.20.

MOH stock opened at $351.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.07. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $362.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

