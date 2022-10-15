Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,776 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.61% of Life Storage worth $57,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Life Storage by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

NYSE LSI opened at $100.55 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.78 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

