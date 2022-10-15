Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 666,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,528 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $50,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.42. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 423.37 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

