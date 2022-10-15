Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 308 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.88. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.