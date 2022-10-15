Salem Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $276.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

