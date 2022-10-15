Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Position Reduced by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $435,107.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $76,836.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,679.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $435,107.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,593 over the last 90 days. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Stock Down 1.2 %

IOT stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

