Sanford Advisory Services LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

