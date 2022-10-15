Sanford Advisory Services LLC Purchases 657 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $252.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.