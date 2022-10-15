Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after buying an additional 4,879,945 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after buying an additional 3,961,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $38.25 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

