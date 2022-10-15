Scotiabank Cuts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$52.50

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AFN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.50.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AFN opened at C$34.13 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$27.02 and a one year high of C$44.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.34. The stock has a market cap of C$644.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$389.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$357.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

