Scott & Selber Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

