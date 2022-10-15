SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %

ABBV opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.88. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.