SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

SEAS opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.99. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $737,960. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 176,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $4,935,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

