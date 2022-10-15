SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 2.7 %
SEAS opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.99. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57.
Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment
In related news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $737,960. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 176,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $4,935,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
