Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.22.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.37. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

