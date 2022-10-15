ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) fell 7.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $337.04 and last traded at $342.00. 33,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,823,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.13.

Specifically, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.56.

ServiceNow Trading Down 5.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $433.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.56, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 50.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

