ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $85.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.24. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $74.62 and a one year high of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at $24,685,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

