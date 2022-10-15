Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Grows By 215.0%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 215.0% from the September 15th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.83.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
