Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Grows By 215.0%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 215.0% from the September 15th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

