Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Declines By 66.7%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADRZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Andritz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Andritz from €63.00 ($64.29) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Andritz currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

ADRZY stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

