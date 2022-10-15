Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Rises By 187.4%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a growth of 187.4% from the September 15th total of 43,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.
Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of BNTC opened at $0.24 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
