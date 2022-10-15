Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Rises By 187.4%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a growth of 187.4% from the September 15th total of 43,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of BNTC opened at $0.24 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Benitec Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

