Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Declines By 66.7%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Country Garden Price Performance

Shares of Country Garden stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

Get Country Garden alerts:

About Country Garden

(Get Rating)

Read More

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.