Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Declines By 66.7%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Country Garden Price Performance
Shares of Country Garden stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.
About Country Garden
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Country Garden (CTRYY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.