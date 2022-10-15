Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Grows By 178.6%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the September 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fiore Cannabis Stock Up 8.3 %
OTCMKTS FIORF opened at 0.01 on Friday. Fiore Cannabis has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.02.
Fiore Cannabis Company Profile
