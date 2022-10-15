Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Grows By 178.6%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the September 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fiore Cannabis Stock Up 8.3 %

OTCMKTS FIORF opened at 0.01 on Friday. Fiore Cannabis has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.02.

Fiore Cannabis Company Profile

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational marijuana in the United States. It also operates dispensary in California. The company was formerly known as Citation Growth Corp. and changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. in October 2020. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

