Short Interest in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL) Drops By 66.7%

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iMedia Brands Stock Down 10.7 %

IMBIL stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

