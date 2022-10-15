Short Interest in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Decreases By 59.5%

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,722,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $676,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $19,444,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

IVCP opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

