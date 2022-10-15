Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Expands By 217.7%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, an increase of 217.7% from the September 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,596,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Price Performance

BNDX stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,183,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,307,000 after buying an additional 10,693,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,841,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,120,000 after buying an additional 3,459,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 14,551.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,468,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,483,000 after buying an additional 19,335,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,170,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,818,000 after buying an additional 420,248 shares in the last quarter.

