Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Expands By 217.7%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, an increase of 217.7% from the September 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,596,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Price Performance
BNDX stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $57.46.
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
