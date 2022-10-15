Simon P. G. Lee Purchases 50,750 Shares of Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC) Stock

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Rating) insider Simon P. G. Lee bought 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £74,602.50 ($90,143.19).

LON PPHC opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.76) on Friday. Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of GBX 129.42 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.81).

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advocacy, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

