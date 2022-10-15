SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stake Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 7.1 %

SITE opened at $101.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.66 and a 200-day moving average of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.01 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.