Skylands Capital LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

