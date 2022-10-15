Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells $12,553.38 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 5,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $12,553.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,463.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.15. On average, research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 301,931 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% during the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

