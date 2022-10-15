S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $402.00 Price Target at Raymond James

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $417.00 to $402.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $395.13.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $286.62 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.75 and a 200-day moving average of $354.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 69.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

