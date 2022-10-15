SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stock Holdings Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of XME opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.