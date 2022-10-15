SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 31,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 569,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,108,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,313,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

