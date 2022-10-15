STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24.

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,186,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,774,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,358,000 after purchasing an additional 625,080 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.