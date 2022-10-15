Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stantec in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Trading Down 2.5 %

Stantec stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stantec has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $875.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Stantec by 35.7% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 189.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.