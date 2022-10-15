State Street (NYSE:STT) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $66.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. State Street traded as low as $58.62 and last traded at $59.78, with a volume of 7334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.81.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $259,564,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in State Street by 69.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after buying an additional 1,293,980 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in State Street by 1,533.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after buying an additional 1,266,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in State Street by 37.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after buying an additional 1,118,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

