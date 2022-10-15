Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.38% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $510.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.80 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.33%. Analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

