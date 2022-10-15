Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,734 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.75 and its 200 day moving average is $158.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $108.96 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

