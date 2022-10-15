StockNews.com Upgrades Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to “Buy”

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMCO. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $717.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.