Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Cormark downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a market perform rating. Cormark now has a C$0.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.90. Superior Gold traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 603597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.05 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$26.50 million and a PE ratio of 7.17.

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$40.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.1495455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

