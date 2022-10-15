Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,228,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 724,978 shares in the company, valued at $22,583,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,733 shares of company stock worth $2,161,863 over the last three months. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $409,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 464,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,996 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,601,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

