Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from CHF 83 to CHF 79. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Swiss Re traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 194546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSREY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 85 to CHF 84 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Swiss Re Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

