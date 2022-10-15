Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $515,268,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,922,000 after acquiring an additional 300,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after acquiring an additional 281,929 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $277.61 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.92.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5075 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

