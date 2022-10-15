Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$6.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.61.

TVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE:TVE opened at C$4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.08 and a 52 week high of C$6.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$406.97 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.96%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

