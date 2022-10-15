TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$68.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.95.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$56.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$54.60 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.22.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. Also, Director Richard Prior bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$798,400. Insiders have bought 5,880 shares of company stock worth $363,444 in the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

