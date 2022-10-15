The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Position Trimmed by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,491 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AES by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,717,000 after purchasing an additional 832,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AES by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AES by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,927,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,888,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AES stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.62%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

