The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $131.29 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.42.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

