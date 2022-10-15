The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $34.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

