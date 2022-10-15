The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

NYSE HD opened at $276.43 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

