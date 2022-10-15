The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $276.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

