The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $276.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

